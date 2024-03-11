Could Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: SONN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 2.49 million shares of the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.77M. SONN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.40, offering almost -1304.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.55% since then. We note from Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.95K.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information
Instantly SONN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) is 27.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.94 day(s).
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) estimates and forecasts
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.16 percent over the past six months and at a 87.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 101.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.90%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36k and $37k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -72.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -45.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.20%.
SONN Dividends
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.74% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc shares, and 3.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.00%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc stock is held by 11 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.43% of the shares, which is about 43749.0 shares worth $87493.0.
Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.96% or 29447.0 shares worth $58891.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 14626.0 shares worth $29250.0, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 6374.0 shares worth around $12747.0, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.