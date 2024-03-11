Could Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: SONN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 2.49 million shares of the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.77M. SONN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.40, offering almost -1304.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.55% since then. We note from Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.95K.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Instantly SONN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) is 27.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.94 day(s).