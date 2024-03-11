Could Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) were traded, and its beta was 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.48, and it changed around -$0.41 or -3.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02B. PHUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.25, offering almost -331.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.6% since then. We note from Phunware Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.25 million.

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Instantly PHUN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 155.61% year-to-date, but still up 48.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) is -38.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).