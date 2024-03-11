Could Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 3.8 million shares of the Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.57M. AUUD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.50, offering almost -1126.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.64% since then. We note from Auddia Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.62K.
Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information
Instantly AUUD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.76% year-to-date, but still down -6.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) is -45.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3370.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).
Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.02% of Auddia Inc shares, and 4.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.98%. Auddia Inc stock is held by 17 institutions, with Ayrton Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 9628.0 shares worth $29654.0.
Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc., with 0.04% or 7331.0 shares worth $22579.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6182.0 shares worth $19040.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3531.0 shares worth around $10875.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.