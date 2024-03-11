Could Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 3.8 million shares of the Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.57M. AUUD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.50, offering almost -1126.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.64% since then. We note from Auddia Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.62K.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Instantly AUUD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.76% year-to-date, but still down -6.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) is -45.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3370.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).