Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.02 or 10.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.87M. CNXA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.00, offering almost -5284.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.15% since then. We note from Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.07 million.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Instantly CNXA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 30.30% year-to-date, but still up 0.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 4.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).