Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.94, and it changed around $0.29 or 10.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $263.22M. CGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.99, offering almost -1.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.97% since then. We note from Compugen Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Compugen Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CGEN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Compugen Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Instantly CGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 48.48% year-to-date, but still up 11.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) is 40.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Compugen Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 172.22 percent over the past six months and at a 76.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Compugen Ltd to make $2.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.14%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Compugen Ltd shares, and 13.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.95%. Compugen Ltd stock is held by 86 institutions, with Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.26% of the shares, which is about 1.99 million shares worth $2.27 million.

Rock Springs Capital Management, LP, with 1.46% or 1.29 million shares worth $1.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $0.97 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $0.47 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.