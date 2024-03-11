CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.63 million shares of the CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around $0.08 or 6.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $265.34M. COMM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.41, offering almost -492.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.8% since then. We note from CommScope Holding Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended COMM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CommScope Holding Company Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -55.67% year-to-date, but still up 10.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) is -41.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.8, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COMM is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $17.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) estimates and forecasts

CommScope Holding Company Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.98 percent over the past six months and at a -107.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -168.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -189.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect CommScope Holding Company Inc to make $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.70%.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.19% of CommScope Holding Company Inc shares, and 85.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.08%. CommScope Holding Company Inc stock is held by 247 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.20% of the shares, which is about 34.33 million shares worth $193.29 million.

Fpr Partners Llc, with 9.89% or 20.95 million shares worth $117.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 9.03 million shares worth $30.35 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $35.3 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.