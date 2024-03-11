Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $382.21M. CLOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.63, offering almost -108.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.97% since then. We note from Clover Health Investments Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.64 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.68% year-to-date, but still down -2.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) is -23.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day(s).