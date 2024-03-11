Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 12.79 million shares of the Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.51, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. CIFR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.60, offering almost -59.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.1% since then. We note from Cipher Mining Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.25 million.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Instantly CIFR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.01% year-to-date, but still up 13.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) is 39.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).