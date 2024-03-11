Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAC) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.20M. RNAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.57, offering almost -137.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Cartesian Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 653.76K.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) trade information

Instantly RNAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.97% year-to-date, but still down -2.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) is -2.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.48 day(s).