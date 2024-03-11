Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.14, and it changed around $0.63 or 17.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $184.98M. CRDF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.12, offering almost 0.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.29% since then. We note from Cardiff Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.
Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information
Instantly CRDF has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 179.73% year-to-date, but still up 42.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) is 121.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.4 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRDF is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7.
Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) estimates and forecasts
Cardiff Oncology Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 131.28 percent over the past six months and at a -5.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -50.80%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Cardiff Oncology Inc to make $60k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $83k and $108k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -39.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.42%.
CRDF Dividends
Cardiff Oncology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.
Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.56% of Cardiff Oncology Inc shares, and 15.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.41%. Cardiff Oncology Inc stock is held by 72 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.35% of the shares, which is about 1.94 million shares worth $2.86 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 1.70% or 0.76 million shares worth $1.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.29 million shares worth $1.89 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $0.87 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.