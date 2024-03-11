Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.14, and it changed around $0.63 or 17.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $184.98M. CRDF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.12, offering almost 0.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.29% since then. We note from Cardiff Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Instantly CRDF has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 179.73% year-to-date, but still up 42.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) is 121.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.4 day(s).