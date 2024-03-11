Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) Stock Forecast: By 2024, Bulls Expect $17 Per Share

In the last trading session, 4.24 million shares of the Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.13, and it changed around -$0.15 or -6.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $103.16M. GOEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.50, offering almost -815.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.62% since then. We note from Canoo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -63.99% year-to-date, but still down -11.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -43.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).