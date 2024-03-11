Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 15.43 million shares of the Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) were traded, and its beta was 3.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $234.42M. CAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.50, offering almost -124.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.56% since then. We note from Canaan Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.05 million.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.47% year-to-date, but still down -4.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) is 21.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).