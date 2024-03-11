Can Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 3.06 million shares of the Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) were traded, and its beta was 3.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.23, and it changed around $0.14 or 6.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $316.15M. QSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.90, offering almost -74.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.78% since then. We note from Quantum-Si Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 722.71K.
Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information
Instantly QSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.95% year-to-date, but still up 20.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 55.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.85 day(s).
Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts
Quantum-Si Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.04 percent over the past six months and at a -33.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 277.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $430k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Quantum-Si Incorporated to make $680k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 70.00%.
QSI Dividends
Quantum-Si Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.
Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.34% of Quantum-Si Incorporated shares, and 40.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.10%. Quantum-Si Incorporated stock is held by 120 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 11.86% of the shares, which is about 14.45 million shares worth $23.98 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 5.83% or 7.1 million shares worth $12.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 14.25 million shares worth $23.65 million, making up 11.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $5.39 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.