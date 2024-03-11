Can Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 3.06 million shares of the Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) were traded, and its beta was 3.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.23, and it changed around $0.14 or 6.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $316.15M. QSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.90, offering almost -74.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.78% since then. We note from Quantum-Si Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 722.71K.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.95% year-to-date, but still up 20.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 55.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.85 day(s).