Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) Shares Could Drop Up To -29900.0%

In the last trading session, 4.72 million shares of the Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) were traded, and its beta was -1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.03 or -11.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.72M. CEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.89, offering almost -845.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Camber Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.56% year-to-date, but still down -11.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is 25.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).