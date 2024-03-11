C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 2.05 million shares of the C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.65, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.86B. AI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.87, offering almost -54.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.95% since then. We note from C3.ai Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.51 million.

C3.ai Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.07. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. C3.ai Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.23% year-to-date, but still down -7.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) is 17.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $118.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AI is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $425.

C3.ai Inc (AI) estimates and forecasts

C3.ai Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.86 percent over the past six months and at a -59.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -130.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect C3.ai Inc to make $86.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -62.57%.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 29 and June 03.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.52% of C3.ai Inc shares, and 46.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.60%. C3.ai Inc stock is held by 409 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.56% of the shares, which is about 9.82 million shares worth $357.65 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.31% or 4.95 million shares worth $180.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.99 million shares worth $108.97 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $92.02 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.