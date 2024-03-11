BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 2.69 million shares of the BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) were traded, and its beta was 3.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.34M. BZFD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.50, offering almost -316.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.56% since then. We note from BuzzFeed Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.76 million.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Instantly BZFD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 44.48% year-to-date, but still up 14.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) is 97.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).