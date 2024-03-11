Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.6 million shares of the Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around -$0.1 or -7.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $245.59M. BFLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.90, offering almost -145.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.59% since then. We note from Butterfly Network Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.26% year-to-date, but still down -9.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) is 28.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.26 day(s).