BTTR Stock Forecast 2024: Better Choice Company Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 15.38%

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around -$0.02 or -14.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.70M. BTTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.65, offering almost -400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Better Choice Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 924.97K.
Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) trade information
Instantly BTTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -53.11% year-to-date, but still down -23.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) is -26.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).
Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Better Choice Company Inc to make $11.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.87 million and $9.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.56%.
BTTR Dividends
Better Choice Company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01.
Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.41% of Better Choice Company Inc shares, and 24.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.78%. Better Choice Company Inc stock is held by 30 institutions, with Must Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 4.39% of the shares, which is about 1.41 million shares worth $0.18 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.82% or 0.26 million shares worth $33452.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $33452.0, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $17612.0, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.