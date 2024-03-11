BTTR Stock Forecast 2024: Better Choice Company Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 15.38%

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around -$0.02 or -14.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.70M. BTTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.65, offering almost -400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Better Choice Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 924.97K.

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) trade information

Instantly BTTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -53.11% year-to-date, but still down -23.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) is -26.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).