Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 4.02 million shares of the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.05, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.25M. BRSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.73, offering almost -19360.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.05. We note from Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.94 million.
Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information
Instantly BRSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -62.66% year-to-date, but still down -8.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is -52.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
BRSH Dividends
Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.35% of Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares, and 6.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.55%. Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.65% of the shares, which is about 3310.0 shares worth $778.0.
Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.63% or 3225.0 shares worth $758.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.