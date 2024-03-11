Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 4.02 million shares of the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.05, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.25M. BRSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.73, offering almost -19360.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.05. We note from Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.94 million.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Instantly BRSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -62.66% year-to-date, but still down -8.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is -52.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).