BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.75, and it changed around -$0.16 or -3.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $291.08M. BRCC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.32, offering almost -33.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.16% since then. We note from BRC Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 643.36K.

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) trade information

Instantly BRCC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 30.85% year-to-date, but still up 19.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) is 17.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.21 day(s).