Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 9.42 million shares of the Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $289.11M. BLUE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.53, offering almost -268.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.33% since then. We note from Bluebird bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.52 million.

Bluebird bio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.79. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BLUE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bluebird bio Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.66 for the current quarter.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Instantly BLUE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.70% year-to-date, but still down -4.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) is 60.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLUE is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $25.

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Bluebird bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.51 percent over the past six months and at a 46.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -273.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -338.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,027.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Bluebird bio Inc to make $20.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62k and $2.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26,706.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 745.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.14%. Bluebird bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 47.86% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 45.80% per year for the next five years.

BLUE Dividends

Bluebird bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and April 01.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Bluebird bio Inc shares, and 70.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.88%. Bluebird bio Inc stock is held by 252 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.29% of the shares, which is about 16.36 million shares worth $53.82 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.22% or 8.79 million shares worth $28.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 13.88 million shares worth $52.34 million, making up 12.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $11.15 million, which represents about 3.17% of the total shares outstanding.