Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.88M. BHAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -172.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.45% since then. We note from Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 244.88K.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Instantly BHAT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.00% year-to-date, but still down -7.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) is 6.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3040.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).