BLND Stock Forecast 2024: Blend Labs Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 82.9%

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around $0.1 or 3.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $769.42M. BLND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.37, offering almost -8.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.9% since then. We note from Blend Labs Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Instantly BLND has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 21.57% year-to-date, but still up 12.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) is 13.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.95 day(s).