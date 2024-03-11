Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 23.56 million shares of the Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) were traded, and its beta was 3.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.67, and it changed around $0.16 or 6.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $805.97M. BITF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.91, offering almost -46.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.53% since then. We note from Bitfarms Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.03 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.25% year-to-date, but still down -8.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 17.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).