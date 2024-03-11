Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 7.54 million shares of the Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around $0.14 or 6.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $210.02M. BTBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.27, offering almost -113.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.73% since then. We note from Bit Digital Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.72 million.
Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information
Instantly BTBT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.61% year-to-date, but still down -8.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 1.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -23.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTBT is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2.
Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) estimates and forecasts
Bit Digital Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.76 percent over the past six months and at a 85.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bit Digital Inc to make $22.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.78 million and $7.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 186.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -83.26%.
BTBT Dividends
Bit Digital Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and April 30.
Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of Bit Digital Inc shares, and 50.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.87%. Bit Digital Inc stock is held by 153 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.50% of the shares, which is about 5.36 million shares worth $21.76 million.
State Street Corporation, with 4.41% or 3.64 million shares worth $14.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.17 million shares worth $5.1 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $3.91 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.