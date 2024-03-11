Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 7.54 million shares of the Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around $0.14 or 6.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $210.02M. BTBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.27, offering almost -113.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.73% since then. We note from Bit Digital Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.72 million.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.61% year-to-date, but still down -8.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 1.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).