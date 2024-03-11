BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 2.95 million shares of the BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.43M. BIVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.39, offering almost -1481.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.39% since then. We note from BioVie Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

Instantly BIVI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -43.02% year-to-date, but still down -62.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) is -32.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).