BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 2.95 million shares of the BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.43M. BIVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.39, offering almost -1481.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.39% since then. We note from BioVie Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.
BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information
Instantly BIVI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -43.02% year-to-date, but still down -62.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) is -32.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
BioVie Inc (BIVI) estimates and forecasts
BioVie Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.04 percent over the past six months and at a 35.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.00% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.23%.
BIVI Dividends
BioVie Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 28.
BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.25% of BioVie Inc shares, and 4.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.90%. BioVie Inc stock is held by 83 institutions, with Ikarian Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.62% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $1.93 million.
Millennium Management Llc, with 6.43% or 0.33 million shares worth $1.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Equity Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.64 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Equity Index Fund held roughly 72596.0 shares worth around $0.34 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.