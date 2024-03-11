Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.78 million shares of the Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) were traded, and its beta was 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.42, and it changed around -$0.81 or -15.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $129.15M. BIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.98, offering almost -238.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.49% since then. We note from Big Lots Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Big Lots Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.86. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended BIG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Big Lots Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.52 for the current quarter.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Instantly BIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -43.26% year-to-date, but still down -18.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) is -18.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIG is forecast to be at a low of $8.5 and a high of $34.

Big Lots Inc (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Big Lots Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.46 percent over the past six months and at a 31.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Big Lots Inc to make $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.80%.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 6.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.24% of Big Lots Inc shares, and 80.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.95%. Big Lots Inc stock is held by 183 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.77% of the shares, which is about 3.14 million shares worth $27.76 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.75% or 2.26 million shares worth $19.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $12.59 million, making up 4.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $7.33 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.