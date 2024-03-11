Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) have been traded, and its beta is 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around -$0.14 or -15.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.88M. BNED at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.50, offering almost -224.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.6% since then. We note from Barnes & Noble Education Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BNED as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Barnes & Noble Education Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Instantly BNED has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -48.38% year-to-date, but still down -11.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) is -3.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNED is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 102.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $446.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Barnes & Noble Education Inc to make $252.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.50%. Barnes & Noble Education Inc earnings are expected to increase by 54.97% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 16.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.75% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc shares, and 37.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.84%. Barnes & Noble Education Inc stock is held by 72 institutions, with Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 5.26 million shares worth $4.04 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 3.38% or 1.8 million shares worth $1.38 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $0.89 million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $0.86 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.