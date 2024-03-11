BARK Inc (NYSE: BARK): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around -$0.1 or -6.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $229.45M. BARK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.64, offering almost -27.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.74% since then. We note from BARK Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) trade information

Instantly BARK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 60.77% year-to-date, but still up 4.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) is 24.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.99 day(s).