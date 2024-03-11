BARK Inc (NYSE: BARK): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around -$0.1 or -6.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $229.45M. BARK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.64, offering almost -27.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.74% since then. We note from BARK Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.
BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) trade information
Instantly BARK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 60.77% year-to-date, but still up 4.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) is 24.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.99 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BARK is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $5.
BARK Inc (BARK) estimates and forecasts
BARK Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.99 percent over the past six months and at a 57.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.30%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $122.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BARK Inc to make $125.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.80%.
BARK Dividends
BARK Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 30 and June 03.
BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.83% of BARK Inc shares, and 39.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.35%. BARK Inc stock is held by 118 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 4.83% of the shares, which is about 8.56 million shares worth $10.92 million.
Founders Circle Capital Llc, with 4.48% or 7.94 million shares worth $10.13 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 4.5 million shares worth $5.74 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.44 million shares worth around $4.39 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.