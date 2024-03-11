B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.25, and it changed around $0.74 or 3.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $710.99M. RILY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.72, offering almost -161.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.81% since then. We note from B. Riley Financial Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

Instantly RILY has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.77% year-to-date, but still up 38.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) is 26.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.13 day(s).