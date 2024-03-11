Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.46, and it changed around $1.44 or 7.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71B. RNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.82, offering almost -6.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.54% since then. We note from Avidity Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) trade information

Instantly RNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 137.13% year-to-date, but still up 6.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) is 76.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.34 day(s).