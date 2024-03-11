Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5.86 million shares of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) were traded, and its beta was -0.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.02 or 10.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.16M. ATXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.36, offering almost -615.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.11% since then. We note from Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.25 million.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATXI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avenue Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.