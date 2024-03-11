Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 1.94 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.14, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.28B. AUR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.81, offering almost -124.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.73% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.91 million.
Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information
Instantly AUR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -51.13% year-to-date, but still down -12.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) is -34.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.05 day(s).
Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter.
AUR Dividends
Aurora Innovation Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 07.
Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.37% of Aurora Innovation Inc shares, and 60.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.23%. Aurora Innovation Inc stock is held by 236 institutions, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 9.87% of the shares, which is about 115.36 million shares worth $245.72 million.
Morgan Stanley, with 7.20% or 84.09 million shares worth $179.11 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 74.22 million shares worth $158.09 million, making up 6.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 27.49 million shares worth around $58.54 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.