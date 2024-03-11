Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 1.94 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.14, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.28B. AUR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.81, offering almost -124.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.73% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.91 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -51.13% year-to-date, but still down -12.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) is -34.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.05 day(s).