Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.7 million shares of the Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) were traded, and its beta was 3.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11M. AULT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $693.22, offering almost -177648.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.26% since then. We note from Ault Alliance Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.14 million.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Instantly AULT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -83.20% year-to-date, but still down -14.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) is -3.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).