Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 0.41 million shares of the Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.09, and it changed around -$0.49 or -13.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.44M. ATHA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.30, offering almost -39.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.96% since then. We note from Athira Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 387.11K.

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information

Instantly ATHA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.16% year-to-date, but still down -24.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) is -2.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).