Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 0.41 million shares of the Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.09, and it changed around -$0.49 or -13.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.44M. ATHA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.30, offering almost -39.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.96% since then. We note from Athira Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 387.11K.
Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information
Instantly ATHA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 27.16% year-to-date, but still down -24.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) is -2.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATHA is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $33.
Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) estimates and forecasts
Athira Pharma Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 52.97 percent over the past six months and at a 7.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.30% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -81.69%.
ATHA Dividends
Athira Pharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.
Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.19% of Athira Pharma Inc shares, and 62.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.26%. Athira Pharma Inc stock is held by 84 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 14.10% of the shares, which is about 5.4 million shares worth $16.4 million.
Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 8.23% or 3.15 million shares worth $9.57 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 1.49 million shares worth $4.53 million, making up 3.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $3.59 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.