AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $373.30M. ASTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.10, offering almost -133.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.8% since then. We note from AST SpaceMobile Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.59% year-to-date, but still down -2.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) is -4.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).