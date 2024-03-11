AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $373.30M. ASTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.10, offering almost -133.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.8% since then. We note from AST SpaceMobile Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.
AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information
Instantly ASTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.59% year-to-date, but still down -2.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) is -4.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).
AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) estimates and forecasts
AST SpaceMobile Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.84 percent over the past six months and at a -62.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.80% in the next quarter.
ASTS Dividends
AST SpaceMobile Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.
AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.97% of AST SpaceMobile Inc shares, and 28.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.20%. AST SpaceMobile Inc stock is held by 166 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.48% of the shares, which is about 4.01 million shares worth $18.85 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.25% or 3.8 million shares worth $17.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.48 million shares worth $11.67 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $10.36 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.