Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1.76 million shares of the Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.74, and it changed around -$1.05 or -5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.95B. ASAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.27, offering almost -48.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.13% since then. We note from Asana Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.
Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) trade information
Instantly ASAN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.71% year-to-date, but still down -3.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) is -10.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.96 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASAN is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $88.
Asana Inc (ASAN) estimates and forecasts
Asana Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.16 percent over the past six months and at a -5.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $168.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Asana Inc to make $176.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.76%.
ASAN Dividends
Asana Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 30 and June 03.
Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.93% of Asana Inc shares, and 43.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.17%. Asana Inc stock is held by 300 institutions, with Voya Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.79% of the shares, which is about 10.67 million shares worth $182.07 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.45% or 8.84 million shares worth $150.73 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 2.24 million shares worth $38.14 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $37.01 million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.