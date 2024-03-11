Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.94 million shares of the Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.85, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $139.46M. ARQQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -94.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.12% since then. We note from Arqit Quantum Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 905.72K.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Instantly ARQQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 79.32% year-to-date, but still up 16.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 82.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.06 day(s).