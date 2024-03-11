Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 14.0 million shares of the Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $131.48, and it changed around -$9.37 or -6.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.17B. ARM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $164.00, offering almost -24.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.63% since then. We note from Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.72 million.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.16. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Arm Holdings plc. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.