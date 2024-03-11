Are Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.50, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09B. SANA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.00, offering almost -26.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.16% since then. We note from Sana Biotechnology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Instantly SANA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 132.84% year-to-date, but still down -15.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) is 55.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.07 day(s).