Are Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.71M. USAS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.60, offering almost -150.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 603.41K.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended USAS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Instantly USAS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is 8.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.95 day(s).

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.98 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Americas Gold and Silver Corporation to make $31.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.3 million and $22.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.80%.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, and 23.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.28%. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock is held by 50 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 5.07% of the shares, which is about 11.18 million shares worth $2.72 million.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with 4.44% or 9.8 million shares worth $2.38 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 10.26 million shares worth $2.5 million, making up 4.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $1.51 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.