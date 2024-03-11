Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APRE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.20, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.93M. APRE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.85, offering almost -22.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.39% since then. We note from Aprea Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13510.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.04K.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

Instantly APRE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 53.19% year-to-date, but still down -14.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APRE) is 4.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79380.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.2 day(s).