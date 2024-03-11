Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APRE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.20, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.93M. APRE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.85, offering almost -22.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.39% since then. We note from Aprea Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13510.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.04K.
Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information
Instantly APRE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 53.19% year-to-date, but still down -14.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APRE) is 4.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79380.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.2 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -140.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APRE is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3.
Aprea Therapeutics Inc (APRE) estimates and forecasts
Aprea Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 80.90 percent over the past six months and at a 90.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.10% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -147.45%.
APRE Dividends
Aprea Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.25% of Aprea Therapeutics Inc shares, and 25.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.60%. Aprea Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 24 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.35% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $1.1 million.
Sio Capital Management, LLC, with 7.49% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9375.0 shares worth $29531.0, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5111.0 shares worth around $19677.0, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.