Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 3.78 million shares of the Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) were traded, and its beta was 4.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.59, and it changed around $0.43 or 10.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $540.38M. APLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.62, offering almost -153.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.09% since then. We note from Applied Digital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Instantly APLD has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -31.90% year-to-date, but still up 9.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is -3.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.67 day(s).