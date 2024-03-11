An Analysis Of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 7.37 million shares of the NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.49, and it changed around $1.03 or 23.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $421.52M. SMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.15, offering almost -84.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.03% since then. We note from NuScale Power Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Instantly SMR has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 66.87% year-to-date, but still up 59.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 101.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.47 day(s).