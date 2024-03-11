An Analysis Of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 7.37 million shares of the NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.49, and it changed around $1.03 or 23.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $421.52M. SMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.15, offering almost -84.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.03% since then. We note from NuScale Power Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.
NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information
Instantly SMR has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 66.87% year-to-date, but still up 59.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 101.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.47 day(s).
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMR is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $18.
NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts
NuScale Power Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.26 percent over the past six months and at a -38.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 116.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NuScale Power Corporation to make $13.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.44 million and $5.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 160.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 147.60%.
SMR Dividends
NuScale Power Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.
NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.43% of NuScale Power Corporation shares, and 57.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.30%. NuScale Power Corporation stock is held by 173 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.16% of the shares, which is about 5.33 million shares worth $36.26 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 4.25% or 3.17 million shares worth $21.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.91 million shares worth $14.28 million, making up 3.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $13.63 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.