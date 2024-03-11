AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 17.4 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.30, and it changed around -$0.3 or -6.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. AMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.97, offering almost -1178.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.51% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.04 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.86. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AMC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.82 for the current quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.74% year-to-date, but still down -1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is 9.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMC is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) estimates and forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.04 percent over the past six months and at a 28.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $839.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc to make $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $954.4 million and $1.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.80%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 07.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares, and 35.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.01%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock is held by 310 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.97% of the shares, which is about 5.04 million shares worth $195.63 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.40% or 2.06 million shares worth $79.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $62.95 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $52.04 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.