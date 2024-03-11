Ainos Inc (NASDAQ: AIMD): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around -$0.26 or -12.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.38M. AIMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.15, offering almost -411.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.87% since then. We note from Ainos Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.
Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) trade information
Instantly AIMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.68% year-to-date, but still up 26.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) is 96.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22250.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).
Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.71% of Ainos Inc shares, and 0.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.89%. Ainos Inc stock is held by 6 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 30200.0 shares worth $20539.0.
Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.05% or 10844.0 shares worth $7375.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 9831.0 shares worth $6686.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.