Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.94, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.43B. AGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.44, offering almost -395.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.22% since then. We note from Agilon Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.65 million.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -52.67% year-to-date, but still down -1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) is -16.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.7 day(s).