Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 5.78 million shares of the Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $267.54M. AGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.13, offering almost -217.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.9% since then. We note from Agenus Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.06 million.

Agenus Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGEN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agenus Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Instantly AGEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.06% year-to-date, but still up 1.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is -1.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).

Agenus Inc (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Agenus Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.82 percent over the past six months and at a 19.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 79.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.66%.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.29% of Agenus Inc shares, and 64.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.69%. Agenus Inc stock is held by 217 institutions, with Deep Track Capital, Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.90% of the shares, which is about 30.0 million shares worth $48.0 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.16% or 27.18 million shares worth $43.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 12.12 million shares worth $16.72 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.35 million shares worth around $14.95 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.