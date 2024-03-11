Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $345.69M. AEVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.81, offering almost -37.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.39% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 74.21% year-to-date, but still up 28.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) is 50.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEVA is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $4.5.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Aeva Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.86 percent over the past six months and at a 5.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 103.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aeva Technologies Inc to make $1.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.15 million and $743k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 149.00%.

Aeva Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by 8.63% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.94% of Aeva Technologies Inc shares, and 43.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.00%. Aeva Technologies Inc stock is held by 135 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.17% of the shares, which is about 27.1 million shares worth $33.88 million.

Canaan Partners XI LLC, with 8.30% or 18.49 million shares worth $14.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.93 million shares worth $4.91 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $1.99 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.