Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM): Stock Forecast For 2024 Still Looks Weak With A -6.38% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $389.46M. ADVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.97, offering almost -57.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.83% since then. We note from Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ADVM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Instantly ADVM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 149.73% year-to-date, but still down -4.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) is -33.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADVM is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.62 percent over the past six months and at a 19.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.90%.

ADVM Dividends

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.98% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc shares, and 67.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.58%. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc stock is held by 81 institutions, with Commodore Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.90% of the shares, which is about 10.0 million shares worth $15.9 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.68% or 7.76 million shares worth $12.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.9 million shares worth $12.01 million, making up 6.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $4.23 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.